Two People From Gravenhurst Charged With Assault

Bracebridge OPP say they have charged two Gravenhurst men with an assault on a local woman.

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a call from a concerned member of the public reporting that a woman had been assaulted at a local rooming house at 11:00 p.m. on September 15, 2023. Officers attended and have subsequently arrested and charged 31-year-old Lucas Koskinen and 47-year-old Sheldon (Kyle) Buker each with Assault.

They will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on October 31, 2023 to answer to their charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous.