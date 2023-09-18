Concert Tickets On Sale Now For The Museum In Orillia

Tickets are now on sale for Music for the Museum, a special concert of classical and popular works that aims to raise funds for the Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH).

The October 28 concert, featuring pianist Jacquie Dancyger Arnold and clarinetist Hugh Coleman, will take place at the St. Paul’s Centre at 62 Peter Street North, Orillia, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online: https://www.orilliamuseum.org/m4m/

Orillia concert performer and music educator Blair Bailey will be MC for the performances, which will also feature appearances by percussionist Ross Arnold, mezzo-soprano Laura Kelly and flutist Gail Spencer. Among the show’s musical selections will be Tarantelle by Camille Saint-Saens, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Concerto in A Major (Rondo), and The Birth of the Blues by Ray Henderson, Buddy DeSylva, and Lew Brown.

“We are so thrilled that Jacquie and Hugh and their friends are coming together again to support OMAH,” says Executive Director Ninette Gyorody. “ The way we can collaboratively align the arts, heritage and culture is so unique to our community.”

Apart from Music for the Museum, OMAH has a variety of events planned for the coming weeks. They include the opening of the annual juried landscape exhibition as well as programming for families and the community.

For more information about current exhibitions and upcoming programs, visit www.orilliamuseum.org/m4m. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11am to 4 pm and Thursdays until 7pm.