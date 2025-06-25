OPP ALPR Led Investigation Leads To Drug Trafficking Charge For Midland Area Resident

An officer from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) operating a cruiser equipped with a Automated Licence Plate Reader (ALPR) has led to a number of illegal drug and driving related investigations for a Midland area resident on King Street, Midland after a vehicle stop at approximately 12:51 a.m. June 25, 2025.

The officer stopped a black Chevrolet Colorado on King Street, near Elizabeth Street and entered into a Highway Traffic Act investigation. Further interaction with the driver by the officer led to the seizure of approximately 30 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, $3200 of Canadian currency along with an assortment of drug trafficking related paraphernalia after a search at the scene.

Charged is Brian Beausolfil 63 years of Midland with the following offences.

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

And further with the following Provincial Offences Act charges

Drive motor vehicle – No insurance

Drive motor vehicle while under suspension

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on the August 7, 2025. The involved vehicle was towed in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Anyone who may have information on drug related activity and wants to make a difference in making our communities safer is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).You can submit your information online