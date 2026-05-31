“I Had To Go To My Car And Get My Glasses Before Realizing I’d Won $146,476!” Cardiff Resident Says

Antonio S. of Cardiff can “find his possible” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $146,476.90 in the April 22, 2026 draw.

Antonio, a retired schoolteacher, said he enjoys playing LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX.

The 77-year-old discovered his big win while using the ticket checker at the store. “I scanned it three times before I believed it,” he recalled while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings. “I had to go to my car and get my glasses before realizing I’d won $146,476! I called my wife and said, ‘I think we won some money!’”

Antonio plans to put his winnings toward his children’s future and travel to the Azores in Portugal.

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play. The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million. Click here for more information about the new LOTTO 6/49.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jug City on Station Street in Bancroft.