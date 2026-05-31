Penetanguishene Resident Charged With Impaired After Trying To Avoid RIDE Check

On the evening of May 27, 2026, members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE program when a vehicle was observed operating in a dangerous manner in an attempt to avoid the checkpoint.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers observed a vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 12 approach the RIDE program before completing a three-point turn, proceeding eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic. Officers stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Ogden Beach Road.

During the investigation, officers detected signs of alcohol consumption and the driver registered a fail on a Roadside Screening Device. Further testing at detachment confirmed the driver had consumed alcohol in excess of the legal limit.

As a result of the investigation, Kaylea Buck, 34 years, of Penetanguishene, has been charged with:

Dangerous Operation

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on July 9, 2026. All drives arrested while impaired receive a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle being operated is impounded for seven days.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of death on Ontario roads. Drivers are urged to plan ahead and never drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Anyone who suspects an impaired driver is encouraged to call 911.