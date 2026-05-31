Tall Pines Music Festival Gears Up For 5th Year In Gravenhurst

MRG Live is thrilled to announce its new partnership with the award-winning Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival. Returning for its milestone fifth year this summer, the festival will take place on Friday, July 17th and Saturday, July 18th from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm daily at the stunning Muskoka Wharf in Gravenhurst, Ontario.

Celebrating its milestone fifth year, this year’s edition will once again feature an award-winning, all-Canadian lineup of musical acts. Fans can enjoy performances from some of the nation’s most celebrated rock and alternative acts, including The Tea Party, Paul Langlois of The Tragically Hip, ODDS, Hawksley Workman & The Wolves, and more to be announced.

Recognized as a North American leader in large-scale event production, MRG Live specializes in bringing positive shareable experiences to life for creators, fans, brands, and partners alike. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Kevin for many years, and I’ve always admired his instinct for building brands that resonate,” says Stephane Lecuyer, COO of The MRG Group and Managing Director of MRG Live Canada. “Tall Pines is a great example of that; it’s a thoughtful, well-curated festival with a strong identity. We’re proud to be partnering with Kevin and are excited to support the continued growth of the festival.” Driven by a strategic approach to developing artists and growing markets, the company enters this new partnership with a steadfast commitment to elevating the fan experience at Tall Pines.

Tall Pines is proud to remain a community-focused, all-ages event. Single-day tickets start at just $99.00 per day. To make it easier for families to enjoy a weekend of music and memories together, kids 12 and under can attend for free, and special half-price youth tickets are available for teenagers aged 13-18.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary, Tall Pines has also partnered with 102.1 The Edge to offer attendees a limited-time discount. Fans can receive up to $50 off regular pricing by purchasing Edge Exclusive discounted Weekend General Admission Passes for just $102.10 (plus fees and taxes) with code EDGE1021 at checkout.

There is plenty to see, do, and explore in beautiful Muskoka before, during, and after the festival gates open. Alongside the music, attendees can immerse themselves in a curated premium experience. Guests can explore the Unplugged North Stage, Artisan Vendor Village, which showcases the unique creations of more than a dozen incredibly talented local craftspeople, or head over to Food Truck Row, for a local bite to eat. The festival grounds also feature a dedicated Kids Zone packed with engaging, family-friendly activities, alongside a designated Safe Cannabis Consumption Zone to ensure a secure, legal space for responsible adult enjoyment.

Tickets and more information available at www.tallpinesfestival.com.