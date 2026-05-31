Gravenhurst Resident Face Several Charges After Traffic Stop In Barrie

Traffic stop leads to drug seizure in city’s east end

On Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Barrie Police Service officers arrested four individuals following a traffic stop in the area of Duckworth Street and Grove Street East.

Police were patrolling the area around 1:30 a.m. when they observed a vehicle failing to stop or even slow down when entering an intersection with a red light.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and while speaking with the driver, noticed a white powdery substance, along with suspected drug paraphernalia within the vehicle in plain sight. All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of drug possession.

Further investigation revealed a significant amount of suspected crack cocaine and cocaine, along with more than $1,400 in Canadian Currency, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, a 40-year-old man from Gravenhurst is charged with:

Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine Possession of Schedule I Substance – Cocaine Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5,000 A 46-year-old woman from Scarborough is charged with:

Failure to Stop at a Red Light Driving While Under Suspension (x3)

Police did not release the name of the accused.