Share Your Experience Orillia: Ice Storm Response Survey Now Open

The City of Orillia is seeking input from residents and businesses about their experiences and the City’s emergency response during the historic ice storm at the end of March.

The ice storm on March 29 was one of the most significant weather events in Orillia’s history, resulting in widespread power outages, communication failures, downed trees and hydro lines, and damage to infrastructure. In response, the City declared a State of Emergency and activated its Emergency Operations Centre from March 30 to April 9, 2025, to coordinate relief efforts and support for the community.

“Our community showed incredible strength during the ice storm, and City staff and partners worked tirelessly to respond and recover,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Now that we are into the recovery phase, it’s important that we take time to reflect and learn. Hearing directly from residents and businesses will help us strengthen our emergency response planning and will directly inform how we plan and respond to future emergencies.”

The City has launched an Ice Storm City Resident Survey to gather feedback. The survey can be found online at orillia.ca/icestorm . Paper copies of the surveys are also available at the Orillia Public Library (36 Mississaga St. W.), Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S) and the Orillia Recreation Centre (255 West St. S.).

Survey questions include:

Satisfaction with City communications during the emergency

Effectiveness of services provided

Unmet needs or expected services

Challenges faced during the emergency

Areas of improvement for future emergencies

Feedback will be used to enhance the City’s emergency management planning and improve response efforts going forward. The surveys will remain open until July 15, 2025.