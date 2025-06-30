Huntsville OPP Charge Three People For Drugs And Weapons

On June 27, 2025 at 1:45 am, Huntsville OPP officers were notified that the Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) had identified a vehicle belonging to a wanted person.

During the traffic stop by police, a prohibited weapon and several different Controlled Substances were located.

As a result of the investigation, the following people have been charged;

Jason Benson, 41 years old of Swastika Ontario

Jessica Benson, 39 years old of Swastika Ontario

Mitchell Holmes, 31 years old of Kirkland Lake Ontario

Have been charged with joint possession of;

*Prohibited device

*Possession Weapon for dangerous purpose

*Possession Scheduled 1 Substance x 3

All three accused were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario.