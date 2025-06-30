OPP Investigating A Vehicle In A River In Kirkfield

Members from the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a vehicle located upside down in Kirkfield.

On Saturday June 29, 2025 at approximately 9:37 am officers along with City of Kawartha Lakes Fire responded to reports regarding a motor vehicle found upside down in the river off Talbot River Road in Kirkfield just east of Kirkfield Road. Talbot River Road and the river were closed during recovery of the motor vehicle. The OPP Underwater Search and Rescue Team attended and confirmed no one was inside the motor vehicle. It was removed from the river and the investigation continues.

Police are looking for any witnesses to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference E250839571.

The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to serving our province by protecting its’ citizens, upholding the law and preserving public safety.