New Canada Celebration Donut At Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons® is also proud to be sponsoring a number of Canada Day events across the country including the celebrations in Ottawa which will culminate with the Tim Hortons Canada Day Fireworks show.

Tim Hortons is helping guests get ready to celebrate Canada Day with sweet treats to share with family and friends and a collection of drinkware that features beautiful vistas from each province.

Available now just in time for Canada Day at participating Tims restaurants are:

Inspired by the fireworks that will cap off Canada Day, the Canada Celebration Donut features red and white sprinkles and fizzy candy clusters that pop in your mouth.





The 2025 Tim Hortons Travel Collection of drinkware has a lineup of ceramic and stainless steel mugs featuring beautiful landscapes from each province. Ceramic mugs featuring landmarks from Toronto , Vancouver , Montreal , Calgary and Niagara Falls are also available, as is the popular Canada Travel Mug. They are all also available on TimShop.ca.





The Summer Timbits Bucket can be purchased with 31 Timbits and is perfect for sharing at your Canada Day gathering.

“Canada Day is a time to come together and celebrate everything we love about our country. At Tim Hortons, we’re honoured to be part of those moments, whether fueling up on a road trip or sharing Timbits under the Canada Day fireworks,” said Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

“We’re excited to celebrate the country we all love so much with our new drinkware collection and Canada Celebration Donut.”

Cool off on Canada Day with an Iced Capp offer – exclusive for Tims Rewards members

Tims Rewards members will soon receive an exclusive offer in the Tims app to buy an Iced Capp and get a second Iced Capp for 50 per cent off. This members-only offer starts June 27 and runs until July 1. Join the Tims Rewards loyalty program in the Tims app to participate. See the Tims app for offer terms and conditions.