MINI ICE BOX CAKES FOR CANADA DAY!

Ingredients

1 package chocolate wafers

1 cup whipping cream

2 tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla

diced strawberries or sprinkles

Instructions

Beat whipping cream, icing sugar, and vanilla on high speed until thickened.

Spread whipping cream over chocolate wafers. Stack in groups of 4.

Place in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Add sprinkles or strawberries just before serving.

Makes approximately 8 mini ice box cakes. Enjoy!