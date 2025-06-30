Charges Laid After A Fisherman Was Threatened While Out On The Water

A fisherman on Lower Buckhorn Lake was threatened while out on the water.

On Sunday June 29, 2025, just prior to 10:00 am, members of the Peterborough OPP received a call from an individual stating that they had just been threatened by an unknown person.

Officers attended and spoke with the complainant who advised that while fishing a short distance from shore, an individual exited a residence and began shouting at them. After a brief exchange of words, the individual went back into the residence and came back out holding what was believed to be a weapon.

Officers spoke with the accused and after a brief investigation, the individual was arrested.

Xin He (age 55) of Scarborough, ON., was arrested and charged with;

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

Intimidation – use or threatens use of violence

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Pointing a firearm

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on July 29, 2025.