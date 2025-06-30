Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation Makes Largest Disbursement In Its History

The Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation has made the largest disbursement in its history, transferring an incredible $8,024,213 to GBGH. This unprecedented gift, made possible by the generosity of thousands of donors, will support a wide range of capital projects that will transform care across the hospital.

The funds will be invested in critical initiatives including the MRI project, renovations of patient rooms, along with equipment and technology upgrades throughout the hospital. Specific investments include automated laboratory equipment, replacement of patient beds, and the acquisition of state-of-the-art surgical tools and technology.

“This is a transformational moment for our hospital and our community,” says Matthew Lawson, President & CEO of GBGH. “The impact of this investment will be felt in every corner of our hospital — from diagnostics to surgery to the comfort of our patient rooms. We are deeply grateful to the GBGH Foundation and to every donor who made this possible.”

The disbursement reflects the collective power of community generosity, with contributions from individuals, families, businesses, and service groups across the region.

“This moment is a celebration of what we can achieve together,” says Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, GBGH Foundation. “More than 1,900 individuals, businesses and organizations made this donation possible – from bake sales to visionary investments – and these funds are being put to work to enhance health care for every patient who walks through the doors at GBGH. We are deeply moved by the generosity and trust that our community has placed in us.”

The transfer was celebrated at the Foundation’s Impact Market on Wednesday, June 25, where more than 120 guests had the opportunity to see and hear from members of the GBGH team about the specific impact of new equipment and technology. Donors got to interact with the hospital’s new patient simulator, see the power of high-definition surgical cameras, and hear stories of how MRI technology is impacting patients in our community.

For anyone interested in learning more about the impact of community investment at GBGH, please visit: