Playground Progress in Parry Sound: Waubuno Beach Grand Opening And William Street Nears Completion

The Town of Parry Sound is delighted to announce significant milestones in the Playground Replacement Program! Waubuno Beach Playground ready to delight families, their focus now shifts to the exciting advancements at William Street Park.

Adventure Awaits:

Waubuno Beach: The grand opening was Friday, June 27th!

The grand opening was Friday, June 27th! William Street Park: Nearing completion, bringing the vision of a vibrant play area to life.

Nearing completion, bringing the vision of a vibrant play area to life. Cherry Street Park: Next in line with removal commencing on Friday, June 27th.

The journey continues through to Booth, and Mission Parks, culminating in a grand finale at the Waterfront Trail.

Community Collaboration:

A huge thank you to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for their generous support in bringing about these incredible changes.

The Town of Parry Sound deeply value the community’s patience and enthusiasm, and they can’t wait to reveal these vibrant, rejuvenated play spaces. Stay tuned for more updates as they continue to make Parry Sound an even more delightful place to live and play – one park at a time.

Exciting transformations are underway, Parry Sound!