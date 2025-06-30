Ontario Taking Action To Make Conservation Authorities More Effective

Ontario is taking action to enhance the effectiveness of the province’s conservation authorities, which will create consistency, reduce costs and drive faster outcomes for the communities they serve. These changes will support the government’s commitment to protect Ontario’s economy by speeding up critical infrastructure and housing development, while safeguarding the environment. To lead these efforts, Hassaan Basit, a well-respected and non-partisan leader with deep experience with local conservation authorities, will serve in a newly created role as the Chief Conservation Executive, effective August 4, 2025.

“Our government recognizes the vital role that Ontario’s conservation authorities play in watershed management and protecting communities from natural hazards,” said Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “I am looking forward to leading our government’s efforts to bring common sense conservation principles to the role of conservation authorities and this newly created role under Hassaan’s leadership will support these efforts across the province.”

Since 2019, Ontario has been working to improve the operations of conservation authorities to better ensure they have the required tools to protect the communities they serve, through legislative and regulatory changes that have significantly improved governance, oversight, transparency and accountability of conservation authorities, while streamlining decision-making processes.

“I’m honoured to join the Province of Ontario at this pivotal moment for conservation,” said Hassaan Basit, newly appointed Chief Conservation Executive. “Over my 20 years in the conservation sector, I’ve learned that effective flood protection is not just about safeguarding the environment — it’s about enabling prosperous, sustainable communities. Conservation authorities were created to strike that balance, and they have worked for decades to protect people and property while supporting economic prosperity. As we move forward, modernization is essential to ensure they remain focused, effective, and ready to meet Ontario’s growing needs — whether it’s mitigating flood risks, enabling housing supply or supporting long-term resilience.”

Mr. Basit is currently the Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Burlington. Prior to this, Mr. Basit was President and CEO of Conservation Halton, where he led initiatives in flood risk management, environmental restoration, sustainable development, and outdoor recreation. During this time, Mr. Basit also chaired a provincial working group that advised government on the implementation of key changes to improve the ability of conservation authorities to protect Ontario’s water, land and natural resources. He holds an Executive MBA in Digital Transformation and a Governance Certification from McMaster University, a Master of Science in Science Communication from Queen’s University Belfast, and a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Political Science from the University of Toronto.

