Barrie’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign Raised An Astounding $210,443.96 In Support Of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre And Hospice Simcoe

Barrie community members showed up once again for Smile Cookie week, helping drive this year’s fundraising total forward one cookie, one smile, and one act of generosity at a time. Barrie’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign raised an astounding $210,443.96 in support of RVH and Hospice Simcoe – Seasons Centre, helping fund compassionate care for local families at every stage of life. At just $2 each, that total represents more than 100,000 Smile Cookies baked, decorated, sold, and shared—a remarkable show of community support powered by thousands of small acts of kindness. “Our community consistently shows up for Smile Cookie week in the most incredible way,” said Mary-Anne Frith, Chair of RVH Foundation’s Board of Directors and the Keep Life Wild Campaign. “Every cookie purchased is a reminder of what’s possible when people rally around local care. We’re grateful to every person who bought a cookie and every Tim Hortons team member who helped make this campaign possible.” Funds raised through this year’s campaign will support the future expansion of RVH’s Maternal Child Program, helping ensure local families can access exceptional care close to home right from day one. Proceeds will also support Hospice Simcoe’s compassionate end-of-life care, grief support, and community programs for individuals and families navigating some of life’s most difficult moments. “We are so grateful to the Tim Hortons owners, their teams, and to everyone in our community who purchased and enjoyed Smile Cookies!” said Kelly Hubbard, Executive Director of Hospice Simcoe – Seasons Centre. “No one should die or grieve alone, and thanks to this incredible campaign we are able to provide support, free of charge, to those in our community in need.” This year’s campaign also marks continued progress toward a transformational commitment from local Tim Hortons owners, who pledged a combined $1 million each to both RVH and Hospice Simcoe Seasons Centre in support of full-circle care for the region. From the bakers and decorators to every person who stopped in for a cookie, Barrie proved once again that kindness adds up quickly especially when shared together.