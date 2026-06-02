Construction Starting On Affordable Homes In Gravenhurst

Work is moving ahead at 575 First Street South in the Town of Gravenhurst, where construction is bringing six much-needed affordable homes to the community. Work is scheduled to begin as early as June 2026, with occupancy expected by the end of summer.

The transitional housing development is part of the District’s Big Move on Housing, a $30 million investment to accelerate housing initiatives and reduce homelessness across Muskoka.

“This project is about more than bricks and mortar. It’s about people,” said Jeff Lehman, Chair of the District of Muskoka. “Everyone needs a safe place to call home and a chance to move forward. 575 First Street South reflects our commitment to providing housing with the supports people need.”

The new units will be energy-efficient and designed to provide residents with stable housing and connections to community supports, strengthening opportunities for well-being and security.

Learn more about the project by visiting www.engagemuskoka.ca/575-first-st.

The community is also invited to attend the project’s Construction Café on Wednesday, June 3 at the Gravenhurst Public Library’s meeting room, at 180 Sharpe Street West in Gravenhurst. Residents can drop in to this relaxed, casual session any time between 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.to enjoy a free coffee with the project team, while discussing updates and asking questions.