Town Of Bracebridge Receiving $150,000 For Randy Gostick Park Lighting Upgrades 

The Town of Bracebridge will receive $150,000 through the Airbnb FIFA World Cup 2026™ Impact Program to support a field lighting retrofit project at Randy Gostick Park.

The funding will support the replacement of the park’s original 2004 field lighting system with modern LED fixtures, enhancing lighting quality for field users while significantly reducing energy consumption and long-term operating costs.”

Randy Gostick Park is home to the Bracebridge Soccer Club and serves as a popular recreational hub for athletes, families and community members throughout the year. The lighting retrofit will improve the experience for users while supporting the Town’s commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible asset management.

The project had previously been identified in the Town’s long-term capital plan for future implementation. This funding will allow the project to move forward sooner, delivering benefits to the community in 2026.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Impact Program was established to support community projects in and around host regions as part of Airbnb’s commitment to communities connected to the tournament. Bracebridge is one of four Ontario municipalities selected to receive funding through the program.

Read the full media release from Airbnb at news.airbnb.com/building-a-fifa-legacy-for-ontario.