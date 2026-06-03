Updated – OPP Investigating Suspicious Death In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged one individual in relation to a suspicious death in Orillia.

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers were called to Scouts Valley Trail where one person was located deceased.

As a result of the investigation, Devon Alamina, 33 years old of Brampton, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Investigators believe there is no ongoing threat to public safety. Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area of Scouts Valley Trail off Old Barrie Road as the investigation continues.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is conducting this investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Investigators are urging members of the public to contact police if they were in or near the Scouts Valley Trail area on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, and have any information that could be relevant, including dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference E260761232. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

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Local Residents Urged to Report Suspicious Activity

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a suspicious death in Scouts Valley Trail off Old Barrie Road in Orillia.

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers were called to Scouts Valley Trail in Orillia where one person was located deceased.

While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, the OPP is urging local residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any recent or ongoing suspicious activity to police.

Residents of Orillia can expect to see an increased police presence as officers continue the investigation.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is conducting this investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Orillia OPP by calling 911 or 1-888-310-1122 referencing number #E260761232. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.