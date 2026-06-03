Bracebridge A&W Raising Money Through ‘Cookies For Cody’

A&W in Bracebridge is changing their “Cookies for Charity” to “Cookies for Cody” in memory of 23-year-old Cody Nelson, who tragically lost his life on May 21 after being struck by an impaired driver while riding his motorcycle in Bracebridge.

From June 1 to July 31, A&W in Bracebridge will be selling Cookies for Cody for $3 each, with 100% of the proceeds going to Cody’s family. Cody was a valued and cherished member of the Bracebridge A&W family starting in 2018.

In post on social media, A&W described Cody as a fan favourite among co-workers and customers alike, bringing joy, humour, incredible work ethic and his contagious goofy grin to each shift.

“Cody had big dreams, with big goals in mind. No challenge was too small or too big, and nothing was going to stand in his way,” the post read. “Cody was a bright light in our family when he was with us, and we will all miss him dearly.”

To support the Nelson family through Cookies for Cody, visit the Bracebridge A&W location at 14 Depot Drive from June 1 to July 31.