Huntsville Resident Charged For Trying To Deposit A Fraudulent Cheque From A 101-Year-Old Resident

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one individual with fraud against a local senior.

On Thursday, May 21st, 2026, at approximately 2:08 p.m., officers were notified of a suspected fraud at a bank in Huntsville. Information received indicated that a female attempted to deposit a cheque believed to be fraudulent.

The investigation revealed that the cheque belonged to a local Huntsville resident who is 101 years of age.

As a result of the investigation, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, Crystal Shambrook, 45-year-old of Huntsville, was charged with:

· Fraud Under $5000

· Obtaining by False Pretence

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday, July 21st 2026.

To learn more about fraud prevention and how to keep yourself protected, please visit: www.opp.ca/fraud and https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/protect-protegez-eng.htm.

If you suspect fraudulent activity or have been a victim of fraud, report it immediately to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, or online at https://reportcyberandfraud.canada.ca

If you wish to report a similar incident or have information related to a scam, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through www.crimestopperssdm.com.