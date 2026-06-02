Airbnb Funding Boost Will Help Soccer Infrastructure In Bracebridge And Gravenhurst

With the FIFA World Cup 2026™ arriving this summer, Airbnb is helping to ensure the tournament leaves a lasting legacy across the province. Airbnb is investing more than $550,000 CAD in soccer infrastructure and programming across four Ontario communities—Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Niagara-on-the-Lake, and Prince Edward County—extending the tournament reach beyond the pitch for the next generation of soccer fans and their families.

The announcement was made at Queen’s Park by Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, the Honourable Stan Cho, and Minister of Sport, the Honourable Neil Lumsden, alongside Hannah Parish, Airbnb’s Country Manager for Canada.

This investment is part of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Impact Program, a $5 million USD commitment to support initiatives that benefit local communities during and after the FIFA World Cup 2026™ across the regions hosting the tournament.

The four communities receiving investments include:

Bracebridge — Replacement of the aging lighting system at Randy Gostick Park with a modern, energy-efficient LED system that cuts energy consumption by more than half, with benefits expected to last 25 years.

— Replacement of the aging lighting system at Randy Gostick Park with a modern, energy-efficient LED system that cuts energy consumption by more than half, with benefits expected to last 25 years. Gravenhurst — Field upgrades, equipment, lighting, and soccer programming for children aged 2 to 14, with subsidized participation for children whose families would otherwise be unable to enrol.

— Field upgrades, equipment, lighting, and soccer programming for children aged 2 to 14, with subsidized participation for children whose families would otherwise be unable to enrol. Prince Edward County — A new clubhouse for the Prince Edward County Soccer Association (PECSA), which has served nearly 1,000 participants across 71 teams since 1999, providing the permanent facility infrastructure the organization has long needed.

— A new clubhouse for the Prince Edward County Soccer Association (PECSA), which has served nearly 1,000 participants across 71 teams since 1999, providing the permanent facility infrastructure the organization has long needed. Niagara-on-the-Lake — New spectator infrastructure, equipment, and a revitalized community meeting space serving hundreds of soccer participants and more than 1,000 community members each year.

“This summer, Ontario will come alive with the energy of sport as we welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup. We applaud Airbnb’s investment which will help bring the spirit of the game into communities across the province, demonstrating how partners can support local tourism and showcase the true Ontario culture that brings people together.” Hon. Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

“Ontario’s tourism economy is anchored by neighbourhoods big and small—from major urban centres to the small and mid-sized communities that welcome visitors throughout the year. Our hope is that this investment can help bring the magic of the FIFA World Cup to all corners of Ontario, to help build the next generation of soccer fans long after the final whistle this July.” Hannah Parish, Country Manager, Canada, Airbnb

Community leaders receiving investments share the impact these donations will have locally:

“This investment through the Airbnb FIFA World Cup 2026 Impact Program is an exciting opportunity for Bracebridge and our local soccer community. Randy Gostick Park is an important recreational hub where athletes of all ages come together to play, compete and connect. Upgrading the field lighting with modern LED technology will improve the experience for users, reduce energy consumption and support the Town’s long-term climate and infrastructure goals. We are grateful to Airbnb for recognizing the value of community recreation spaces and for investing in projects that leave a lasting legacy well beyond the tournament.” Mayor Rick Maloney, Town of Bracebridge