Celebrate Your Pet’s Clinic In The OSPCA Veterinary Appreciation Contest

Pet families across Ontario now have a chance to recognize the veterinary professionals who help keep their animals healthy and thriving through the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Veterinary Appreciation Contest, presented by Ceva Animal Health.

Visit vetappreciation.ca daily from June 1-12 to vote for your furry friend’s veterinary clinic. Veterinary teams show compassion, expertise and dedication in every appointment, helping animals live healthier, happier lives. This contest is a chance to say thank you in a meaningful way.

The clinic with the most votes will receive a commemorative plaque and a complimentary lunch for staff – a small gesture of appreciation for the big impact they make every day.

“Veterinary professionals make a difference in the lives of animals and the people who love them, and this contest is a chance to recognize their incredible impact,” says Leslie Barrie, Community Outreach Coordinator, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Muskoka Animal Centre. “We hope pet families across Ontario will take a moment to show their appreciation by voting for the clinic that has cared for their beloved companions with such skill and compassion.”

Ceva Animal Health is committed to advancing animal health and champions the veterinary professionals who make a difference every day in the lives of pets and the people who love them.

To learn more or vote for your pet’s veterinary clinic, visit vetappreciation.ca