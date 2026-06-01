Legacy For Alex Kerswell Annual Dinner And Silent Auction Returns June 20th

LEGACY FOR ALEX KERSWELL is excited to host its 5th Annual Dinner and Silent Auction. Last year’s event raised $16,000 that was presented to our community partners for initiatives helping Muskoka youth struggling with mental health, addiction, and homelessness. Legacy for Alex Kerswell is a registered charity named after Alex Kerswell, the 17 year old son of Leanna and Shawn Kerswell, who took his life in 2019. The family struggled to navigate the mental health care system and the associated stigma while Alex was alive. They do not want other families to go through what they have endured. To learn more about our work and how you can get involved, visit

LEGACY FOR ALEX KERSWELL is excited to host its 5th Annual Dinner and Silent Auction. Last year’s event raised $16,000 that was presented to our community partners for initiatives helping Muskoka youth struggling with mental health, addiction, and homelessness. Legacy for Alex Kerswell is a registered charity named after Alex Kerswell, the 17 year old son of Leanna and Shawn Kerswell, who took his life in 2019. The family struggled to navigate the mental health care system and the associated stigma while Alex was alive. They do not want other families to go through what they have endured. To learn more about our work and how you can get involved, visit www.legacyforalex.com .