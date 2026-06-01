Legacy For Alex Kerswell Annual Dinner And Silent Auction Returns June 20th

LEGACY FOR ALEX KERSWELL is excited to host its 5th Annual Dinner and Silent Auction. Last year’s event raised $16,000 that was presented to our community partners for initiatives helping Muskoka youth struggling with mental health, addiction, and homelessness. Legacy for Alex Kerswell is a registered charity named after Alex Kerswell, the 17 year old son of Leanna and Shawn Kerswell, who took his life in 2019. The family struggled to navigate the mental health care system and the associated stigma while Alex was alive. They do not want other families to go through what they have endured. To learn more about our work and how you can get involved, visit www.legacyforalex.com.
LEGACY FOR ALEX KERSWELL is hosting its Annual FUNDRAISING DINNER & SILENT AUCTION. The Event will take place on June 20th, 2026 at 4:30pm at The Terry Fox Auditorium, 101 Centennial Drive Gravenhurst. The proceeds from the successful event will be presented to Alex’s Place in Bracebridge, Mind-Aid Muskoka , and the Legacy for Alex Gravenhurst High School Bursary Fund. RSVP by June 12th @ www.legacyforalex.com. Can’t make the dinner? Kindly donate instead on our website.
Alex’s Place Alex’s Place opened in 2022 and is a 12-unit transitional housing program for youth aged 16–24 experiencing homelessness. Named in memory of Alex Kerswell, a local youth whose story continues to inspire.
Owned by the District Municipality of Muskoka and operated by Elizabeth Fry Society Simcoe Muskoka, Alex’s Place offers wraparound supports including life skill development, crisis management, transitioning to permanent housing, and access to mental health services. It is a vital stepping stone toward stability and independent living for marginalized youth in the region.
“Legacy for Alex’s contributions to Alex’s Place has been life changing for the youth staying with us. This financial support has allowed the program to create a safe space for participants by designing a trauma-informed environment that elicits comfort, contributing to food security, and funding program supplies that teach life-skills in an approachable way. Our new favourite activity is a budgeting game that presents real-world scenarios that have to be budgeted for with fake money. Players have the opportunity to practice financial independence in an educational space. This is followed up with a beautiful budgeting workbook that they can take with them throughout the program, and beyond. The supplies for this game were made possible by the Legacy for Alex donations, and its impact has been prevalent. Each participant that stays at Alex’s Place is unique, and we thank the Legacy for Alex for allowing us to meet them where they are at. Giving us this opportunity to individualize support means every youth that walks through the doors is cared for and empowered.”
MiND-AID These funds ensure local young people, and their families receive the guidance, resources and connections they need when accessing the right mental health supports at the right times. “We cannot be more grateful to be chosen again as a benefactor of the Legacy for Alex fundraising dinner event. As we do not receive any long term core funding at MiND-AID, all of the dollars we need to continue to support local youth comes from grants and donations from our community. More specifically, the dollars will go towards our mental health system navigation and support service, our mobile youth wellness hub and even supporting youth in getting specialized therapy they cannot otherwise access on their own. The excellent meal will warm our bellies – while the funds raised will warm our hearts!”
GRAVENHURST HIGH SCHOOL The bursary fund plays an important role in helping GHS students achieve their post-secondary goals. Each year, we are proud to support students who have shown determination and strength in overcoming adversity throughout their time at GHS.
Call 705-205-0975 or e-mail legacyforalex@gmail.com www.legacyforalex.com