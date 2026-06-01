OPP Reminds ORV Operators To Know The Laws And Ride Safely

The Central Region Headquarters of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding off-road vehicle (ORV) operators to familiarize themselves with the applicable laws, regulations, and by-laws.

What is an ORV?

ORV is a broad term that includes:

Single-rider and two-up all terrain vehicles (ATVs)

Multi-purpose off-highway utility vehicles (UTVs)

Recreational off highway vehicles (ROVs) aka Side by Side (SxS)

Extreme-terrain vehicles (XTVs)

Off-road motorcycles (ORMs)

Not all roadways permit ORV use. To check where you can ride safely and legally:

Review Ontario Regulation 316/03 and;

Check your municipality for local bylaws

Safety & Legal Requirements for ORV Operators:

Impaired driving laws apply: Operating an ORV under the influence of alcohol or drugs carries the same penalties as impaired driving in a motor vehicle.

Operating an ORV under the influence of alcohol or drugs carries the same penalties as impaired driving in a motor vehicle. Helmet: Must be DOT certified and securely fastened under the chin.

Must be DOT certified and securely fastened under the chin. Registration & Insurance: ORVs must be registered, plated, and insured. Always carry your permit and proof of insurance.

ORVs must be registered, plated, and insured. Always carry your permit and proof of insurance. Speed limits: Max 20 km/h where posted speed is ≤50 km/h. Max 50 km/h where posted speed is >50 km/h

Max 20 km/h where posted speed is ≤50 km/h. Max 50 km/h where posted speed is >50 km/h Minimum age :

Driver : 12 years old for off-road riding; 16 years old with a G2/M2 licence for on-road riding (where permitted).

12 years old for off-road riding; 16 years old with a G2/M2 licence for on-road riding (where permitted). Passenger : no passengers under the age of eight are permitted when riding on public roads. All passengers, regardless of age, must wear an approved helmet and use provided seatbelts.

no passengers under the age of eight are permitted when riding on public roads. All passengers, regardless of age, must wear an approved helmet and use provided seatbelts. Private Property: Stay off private property unless you have permission. Trespassing is illegal and can lead to charges. Always respect landowners and ride only in designated areas.

Stay off private property unless you have permission. Trespassing is illegal and can lead to charges. Always respect landowners and ride only in designated areas. On-road rules (where permitted): Travel in the same direction as traffic, stay as far right on the road as you can, and passengers must be at least 8 years old.

Travel in the same direction as traffic, stay as far right on the road as you can, and passengers must be at least 8 years old. ROV engine size: ROV’s who travel on a highway must have an engine displacement equal to or less than 1,000 cc.

Outdoor sports like ORV riding come with responsibilities. The OPP is asking parents and guardians to help young riders become safe drivers by being the example and teaching them the proper way to operate off-road vehicles.

For more information, visit: www.ontario.ca/atv and www.ofatv.org

If you have information, video footage, or witnessed unsafe ORV use, please contact the OPP by calling 9-1-1 for emergencies, 1-888-310-1122 for non-emergencies, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).