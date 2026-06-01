McHappy Day Raises Over $65K For Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s NICU And Ronald McDonald House Charities

This year’s McHappy Day once again showed what can happen when a community comes together for its smallest patients. Thanks to the generosity of customers, crews, and local McDonald’s Owner-Operators Jason and Jennifer O’Neill, and Trevor and Andrea McKee, Barrie-area restaurants raised more than $65,000 in support of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto. For 12 years, McHappy Day in Barrie has helped local families facing some of life’s hardest moments by raising vital funds for newborns needing advanced medical care and helping families stay close to their children during treatment. At RVH, funds raised through McHappy Day support the future expansion of the NICU, helping create a modern space designed for privacy, connection, and advanced care for fragile newborns and their families. “This support means so much to families in our NICU,” said Natalie Sherrit, Manager of Paediatrics and NICU at RVH. “We’re heading into our busiest season for births, with more babies born between July and September than any other time of year. Contributions like this help ensure our tiniest patients and their families receive the care, comfort, and support they need close to home.” Each year, more than 2,000 babies are born at RVH, and about 1 in 14 will require specialized care in the NICU. While the NICU team continues to deliver exceptional care, the current unit no longer reflects the needs of one of Ontario’s fastest-growing regions. “McHappy Day is proof that small acts can ripple outwards to make a very real difference,” said Mary-Anne Frith, Board Chair of RVH Foundation’s Board of Directors and the Keep Life Wild Campaign. “Every menu item sold and donation made on McHappy Day helped support families with newborns needing specialized care. We’re so grateful to everyone who showed up for these babies and their families.” Funds raised also support Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto, helping families stay together while children receive treatment away from home. From every meal ordered to every round-up donation at the register, Barrie residents once again showed up with heart for local families when they needed it most.