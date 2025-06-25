Looking For Work In Muskoka? Employment North Is Here To Help!

If you’re on the hunt for a job in Muskoka, look no further—Employment North in Gravenhurst is ready to support you every step of the way!

As a proud Employment Ontario service provider, Employment North is funded by both the federal and provincial governments and managed by Muskoka-Kawarthas Employment Services. Best of all? Our services are completely free!

Whether you’re new to the workforce, changing careers, or just looking for your next opportunity, our friendly and knowledgeable Employment Consultants are here to help. We offer practical workshops on topics like Time Management, Communication, Problem Solving, Working in Teams, and Customer Service, skills that can give you a real edge in today’s job market.

We also specialize in job matching, helping you connect with local employers and explore opportunities that align with your skills. Not sure what career path is right for you? We can help identify transferable skills and even guide you toward retraining options through Better Jobs Ontario, a program that provides up to $28,000 in support for tuition, living expenses, and more!

When it comes to interviews, we’ve got your back. From mock interviews to stress management strategies, we’ll help you feel confident and prepared to impress.

And here’s something that sets us apart; our dedicated Employer Liaisons! These local experts have built strong relationships with businesses across Muskoka and often work their magic behind the scenes to help job seekers land interviews and get noticed by employers.

Our local job board, available both online and in-office, features current job openings from trusted Muskoka employers and we’re constantly referring our clients to hiring businesses.

At Employment North, we understand the unique challenges of job searching in Muskoka. Let our team help make the journey a little easier and a lot more successful.

Stop by our Gravenhurst office or visit us online to get started. Your next opportunity is just around the corner!

*This Article Is Sponsored By Employment