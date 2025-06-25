Going Door-To-Door To Promote Fire Safety In Bracebridge

The Bracebridge Fire Department has kicked off their annual door-to-door smoke and carbon monoxide alarm campaign. Every Monday night from 7 to 9 p.m. until the end of September, uniformed firefighters will visit neighbourhoods in the urban areas of Bracebridge to promote fire safety by encouraging homeowners to check their alarms. Firefighters will not be entering homes.

The Town of Bracebridge is reminding residents of the critical importance of fire safety and working smoke alarms following an increase in residential structure fires recently.

Working smoke alarms save lives. All residents are encouraged to ensure that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are installed and functioning properly in their homes. It is also essential to have a home fire escape plan and to practice it regularly.

By law, every home in Ontario must have a working smoke alarm on every storey of their home and outside all sleeping areas. If a home contains a fuel-burning appliance such as a furnace, fireplace or cook-top or has an attached garage, a carbon monoxide alarm is also required outside of all sleeping areas. Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be tested monthly.

To learn more about fire safety, visit bracebridge.ca/fireprevention.