Muskoka In Focus: Reconfirming Priorities Through Fall Budget Update

The District of Muskoka is asking residents and property owners to help identify key priorities and community needs. The District passed its first multi-year budget in January for 2025 and 2026, and we want to make sure the priorities identified in the 2026 Budget continue to reflect the community’s needs. Community input through a short survey will be used to help District Council prioritize investments as they consider potential updates to the 2026 budget.

The community is encouraged to take a few minutes to complete a short survey by visiting www.engagemuskoka.ca/2026-budget. The survey closes on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Priorities identified or reconfirmed through the survey will be used to guide Council decision making as they consider changes to the approved budget.

The District provides regional services across Muskoka, including roads and transportation, waste management, community planning, environmental protection, community services, long-term care, and emergency services. Feedback from residents and property owners is important in shaping the District’s budget priorities.