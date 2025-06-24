TLDSB Has A Balanced Budget For 2025-2026

Article by TLDSB

At the June 24 Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) Special Public Meeting of the Board, trustees approved the balanced budget for the 2025-2026 school year of just over $279 million.

Through careful planning and consistent financial stewardship year after year, the 2025-2026 budget allocates resources to programs, staffing, technology, and support systems designed to optimize student learning outcomes and overall well-being.

“This budget reflects a strong commitment to student achievement in alignment with the TLDSB Strategic Plan goals. With the resources available, TLDSB can continue to provide meaningful learning through the tools needed, experiences, and educational environments that foster equity, inclusion, and belonging,” says director of education, Wes Hahn.

“A balanced budget prioritizes equitable access to educational experiences in TLDSB, fundamentally recognizing and responding to the diverse and evolving needs of all learners in our communities. This commitment reinforces the Board’s dedication to nurturing safe, inclusive spaces where every student feels valued, supported, and empowered to succeed,” added superintendent of Business Services, Nicole Britton.

Trustees were presented with a breakdown of the funding amounts within the Core Education Funds from the Ministry of Education, as well as the responsive education programs. The six areas of Core Education Funds are classroom staffing, learning resources, special education, school facilities, student transportation, and school/board administration.

The final 2025-2026 Budget is available on the Public Sector Reports page on the Board’s website.