OPP Seeking Assistance In Theft Of E-Bike Investigation In Penetanguishene

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect or location of a stolen E- Bike from a Penetanguishene residence yesterday. (See attached photographs)

Officers responded on June 24, 2025, to the report of the theft of a Rad Power Expand 5 E Bike that was stolen from inside a Church Street residence garage between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. June 23, 2025.

The E-Bike is described as white in colour with a serial number of #RE5H21T4997 and is unique as it folds up to transport easily – see attached photograph.

The E-Bike has been observed in the Midland and Penetanguishene area since the reported theft.

Anyone who may have dashcam video or an area resident with surveillance video or has or made observations of the suspect person or E-Bike is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).You can submit your information online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

File E250816778