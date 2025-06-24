Indigenous Art Exhibition Now Open: ‘Two-Spirit And Gender Diversity Through History’

The City of Orillia, in partnership with the Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) and the Orillia Native Women’s Group, is pleased to announce the opening of the Orillia Recreation Centre’s new Indigenous art exhibition entitled “Two-Spirit and Gender Diversity through History”.

The exhibition, presented in recognition of Pride Month and National Indigenous History Month, aims to uplift the voices of Two-Spirit and gender-diverse individuals within Indigenous cultures, honouring their historical significance, cultural contributions, and resilience. Artists were invited to submit work that explores traditional understandings of gender, challenge colonial narratives, and foster meaningful dialogue on identity, inclusion, and representation.

“Our Council is dedicated to strengthening our relationships with Indigenous communities, amplifying Indigenous voices, and gaining a deeper understanding of Indigenous heritage within our community,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “This exhibition recognizes and honours the cultural heritage of Indigenous members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and beyond. We are excited to welcome community members to experience the artwork of talented Indigenous artists from Orillia and neighbouring areas.”

The exhibition showcases five works of art from four Indigenous artists from Orillia and the surrounding area. Artwork was selected in partnership with the City of Orillia, the Orillia Native Women’s Group and local Indigenous artists.

Artist Title of Work Alexandria Findley Identity & Culture Through Oppression/Change Monica Loney Bountiful Bodies x 2 Jessica Martin What If All The Costs Are Even? Summer Maracle-Muir Ó:nenhste (Kanienʼkéha, language of the Flint Place)

The exhibition is featured in the culture display case in the lobby of the Orillia Recreation Centre (255 West St. S.). The exhibition will run from June 2025 to December 2025.

“This exhibition is a powerful reflection of Indigenous voices, stories, and identities that have too often been silenced,” said Chelsea Rutledge, Community Action Program for Children & Canada Prenatal Nutrition Program Coordinator at the Orillia Native Women’s Group. “We are proud to support Indigenous artists in sharing work that brings visibility, healing, and honours the strength of gender-diverse voices within our communities.”