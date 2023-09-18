Video Of OPP Officer Dispatching Deer In Northern Ont. Being Investigated

The OPP would like to address an incident in Kenora where officers were called to respond to a motor vehicle collision that left a deer seriously injured. The OPP says it appreciate the concerns raised by community members, and sincerely regret the distress the incident and the video have caused.

“Our officers are often required to take difficult actions as part of their duties; the euthanasia of an injured animal is one of them. We want to provide reassurance to the public that we are taking this matter seriously. We are actively and thoroughly investigating the incident to gather all the necessary facts that influenced the circumstances.” The OPP said in a press release.

“We remain committed to upholding the trust and confidence of the communities we serve. We will continue to strive to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, compassion and respect in serving the Province of Ontario” the OPP add.