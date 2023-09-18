Orillia Resident Air Lifted To Trauma Centre After Collision On County Road 121

The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a serious collision which sent one person to a Toronto area hospital last evening.

On September 15, 2023, at 6:40 pm officers along with fire and EMS were dispatched to a serious collision on County Road 121 south of Kinmount. The head on collision occurred when a northbound car crossed the centre line striking a southbound pick-up truck. The driver of the car, a 73-year-old male of Orillia was transported to local hospital by ambulance and was later transported by air ambulance to a Toronto area trauma centre.

County Road 121 was closed for several hours while members trained in collision reconstruction measured and documented the scene. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.