‘I Just Won $1 Million!’ Bracebridge Resident Celebrates

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Cameron Lambert of Bracebridge. He matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the May 10, 2025 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $1 million!

Cameron, a builder, has been playing the lottery with OLG for years. A loyal fan of LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX, he always adds ENCORE to his tickets and uses OLG’s Quick Pick feature to make his selections. Now, he’s delighted to share the story of his first big win!

“It was a regular day when I stopped by the store to pick up a ticket,” Cameron recounted, during his visit to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his windfall. “The next morning, I checked my ticket using the OLG app on my phone. When I scanned it, a bunch of zeroes appeared. At first, I thought there had to be something wrong with the app, so I scanned my ticket again to be sure. That’s when I realized I’d won $1 million! I was so shocked and excited that I started shaking as I stared at the screen.”

Cameron said his wife was with him when he discovered the remarkable news. “I turned to her and said, ‘I just won $1 million!’ She thought I was kidding around,” he said with a chuckle. “When she realized I was serious, she shouted, ‘You really did win $1 million!’”

Naturally, the excitement didn’t stop there. Cameron shared the great news with his children — though they also took a little convincing. “Initially, they didn’t believe me either,” Cameron laughed. “When they finally accepted it was true, they were thrilled. I also told most of my work friends, and they all congratulated me.”

Finding out about his win on Mother’s Day made the moment even more special for the whole family. “I asked my wife what she wanted as a gift,” Cameron smiled. “She said, ‘Go validate the ticket. That’s my gift.’”

Looking ahead, Cameron plans to invest his winnings and enjoy more travel in the years to come.

“Being a winner feels surreal — it’s truly life-changing. This prize will make a big difference for our future and has really changed my perspective on what’s ahead.”

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There are two ENCORE draws every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Wellington Street in Bracebridge.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.