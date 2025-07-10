Driver Charged For Speeding And Impaired On Hwy. 400 In Georgian Bay Township

An officer conducting speed enforcement on Highway 400 entered into an impaired driving investigation early this morning after stopping a vehicle for a speeding offence on Highway 400.

At approximately 7:34 a.m. July 10, 2025, an officer of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped the south bound Highway 400 vehicle in Georgian Bay Township and upon speaking with the driver and quickly entered into a driving investigation which was continued at the Detachment.

Upon completion of the investigation, 36 year old Barrie resident Christopher Polcz has been charged with the following criminal driving offences of –

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

And further with the following Provincial Offence

Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 24, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.