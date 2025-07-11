A Transformative Place For The Entire Community – Former Freshco Site Is Now Home To The Table Plaza.

The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation (TTSKF), a Christian registered charity dedicated to serving the hungry, hurting, and homeless, happily announces its transformative expansion in Huntsville. As of July 1, 2025, the former Freshco plaza will now be known as The Table Plaza. TTSKF’s Food Bank, Food Rescue, Exchange Store, and office will relocate to the new facility as soon as the renovations are complete. The plaza will offer additional community services, including a warming and cooling centre, a café, an art gallery and hub, an emporium, hydroponics, and a prayer ministry. TTSKF’s current location at 9, 11, and 13 Hanes St. will continue to operate the Men’s Hostel and Community Kitchen, with plans to convert 9 Hanes St. to dorm-style affordable housing.

Guided by Matthew 25:35, “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat”, The Table has served Huntsville for almost two decades since their first Soup Kitchen meal was offered in 2006. In 2024, they served 8.6% of Huntsville’s population of 21,147 at their Food Bank, which accounted for 74% of their guests. The remaining 26% of guests came from 38 surrounding communities. Rising rates of homelessness, food insecurity, mental health, and addictions, coupled with the lack of a warming and cooling centre, demand bold action.

The Table Plaza presents a unique opportunity to create a meaningful gathering place. It aims to address specific needs with innovative services, such as pet kennels to keep individuals who are homeless and their pets together. It seeks to provide centralized access to essential services and foster a welcoming space for everyone—guests, volunteers, and donors alike—helping to revitalize Huntsville’s downtown core.

The Table’s Founder and Executive Director, Heather Cassie, explains, “While moving forward with these necessary services in our community, The Table Plaza movement is embracing obedience to a Vision Plan given by God over a year ago and has been supported by TTSKF’s Board of Directors. TTSKF President Brian Rasmussen has been instrumental in assisting me in pursuing this plan, and we have seen the Lord do amazing things to bring us to this point! We are excited to see revival as we bring the Church and our community together in service in the name of Jesus Christ. We extend our gratitude for the remarkable support and collaborations with Rob Dyet, Sobeys Inc., our landlords, Sarjit Uppal and his business partners, Duncan Ross Architect, as well as the backing from our Table Family. This is an incredible calling from God that we have been blessed to be given and are putting into action.”

In the coming months, leasehold improvements will be carried out under the supervision of Randy Blain Construction, serving as Project Manager. Anyone interested, including construction firms, building supply stores, and skilled individuals and professionals, is encouraged to reach out to Randy Blain at 705-788-1054 or by email at randy@randyblainconstruction.com if you wish to contribute to this remarkable community initiative.

Financial donations to The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation can be made on their website at thetablefoundation.ca or by contacting the Foundation directly at 705-783-5827. Your generous support will help them make The Table Plaza a reality, addressing the needs of many in the community.

There will be an increased need for volunteers as they move forward. Members of the community can learn more on their website and complete their Volunteer Application to assist them as they work diligently to bring this exciting plan to fruition.

While some services will commence this fall, other ministries are scheduled to be introduced gradually as the project develops. To learn more, please visit their website at thetablefoundation.ca, connect with them on their social media platforms, or visit them at 9 Hanes St. All are welcome!