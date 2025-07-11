Vehicle Damaged, Items Stolen On Wilson’s Falls Road In Bracebridge

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s assistance with information about a mischief and theft that occurred in Bracebridge.

On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 8:15 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a mischief and theft that occurred at Bass Rock Park on Wilson’s Falls Road in Bracebridge. The victim had parked and locked their vehicle at the parkette and when they returned, discovered that their window had been smashed and several items had been stolen from inside the vehicle, including a wallet with ID, cash and a bag of Dewalt tools. The suspects are described as a male wearing red shorts and a female wearing a grey shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.