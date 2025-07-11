Five Lake Of Bays Students Awarded Community Education Bursary

Mayor Terry Glover recently joined Josie Barter and four other graduating students from the Township of Lake of Bays to celebrate their award of $1,900 each through the newly established Lake of Bays Community Education Bursary.

Josie, a proud resident of Dwight, graduated high school with an impressive 90 percent average. She has been accepted into the Pre-Health Sciences program at Cambrian College, a stepping stone toward her goal of becoming a medical radiation technologist.

Josie plans to return to Muskoka after completing her studies to work in the community she has always called home.

Mayor Glover praised Josie and the other bursary recipients for their hard work. “We’re really proud of these students. They’re going to do great things, and it’s good to see them getting help with their education. This bursary is an investment in our community’s future, and we hope to see others complete their education, follow their dreams, and return to Muskoka.

The Lake of Bays Community Education Bursary is funded through the Lake of Bays Community Fund, a partnership between the Township and the Muskoka Community Foundation. The Bursary is designed to help local high school graduates take the next step in their educational journey.

Council extends sincere thanks to all who have contributed to the Lake of Bays Community Fund, making opportunities like this possible for young residents.

For more information on the bursary program or how to support local students, please visit the Muskoka Community Foundation website.