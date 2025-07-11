Muskoka Pride Wants To “Reclaim, Resist, & Rejoice” For The 2025 Pride Week

By Muskoka Pride:

Muskoka Pride to hold events across Muskoka, July 18 – 27, in celebration of

Muskoka Pride Week

Muskoka Pride has announced that July 18th through 27th is the 2025 Muskoka Pride Week. The annual week of activities celebrates the Muskoka two spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (2SLGBTQ+) community.

This is the 17th year that Muskoka Pride has held Pride Week events, explains Steph Taylor,

President of Muskoka Pride. “Last year’s Festival and Parade were a huge success, with more people in attendance than ever before. We are thrilled to once again hold a week of events throughout the communities in Muskoka.”

Muskoka Pride board member Shawn Forth explains, “It is so important for members of the

2SLGBTQ+ community to see themselves represented in the greater community. When you

identify as 2SLGBTQ+ and grow up in a small community, you can feel isolated and as if you are the only one. It is important for there to be 2SLGBTQ+ visibility in our communities.”

This year’s Muskoka Pride Week theme is “Reclaim, Resist, Rejoice!”

“The theme carries profound meaning for the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” Forth explains. “Reclaim invites us to lift up the contributions of 2SLGBTQ+ people in Muskoka – our stories, our spaces, and our presence. Resist calls on each on one of us – especially our allies – to stand firm against oppression and to fight for queer rights in society. Rejoice is a powerful act of selfaffirmation, to celebrate our resilience, our connection, and the beautiful diversity that thrives here in Muskoka.”

Forth further explains that the past several years (and the past year in particular) have seen a significant rise in homophobia and transphobia across North America, and even right here in Muskoka. “We have seen a significant increase in online hate speech on social media posts.

There have been many incidents of homophobic graffiti in Muskoka, and protests held regarding 2SLGBTQ+ visibility in schools. Events that promote 2SLGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion are needed now more than ever,” he explains.

10 DAYS OF EVENTS

Muskoka Pride Week will feature events throughout Muskoka over ten days.

Pride Week starts off on Friday, July 18th with a drag show by Muskoka Drag Royalty at

Sawdust City Brewery in Gravenhurst. My Colourful Rainbow Closet features 8 drag

performers and of course the amazing brews from Sawdust City. The event starts at 8PM. The event is free, but seating is limited.

The 6th annual 6 Mile Lake Pride Boat Parade in Georgian Bay Township is happening on

Saturday July 19th followed by a drag performance at the shop At The Lake..

Music on Main in Huntsville is hosting a Muskoka Pride Comedy Night featuring 4 queer

comedians from Gay AF Comedy on Thursday July 24th. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Muskoka Pride is hosting a Living Library on Thursday July 22nd, which is an opportunity to

engage in conversations with members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community about their lives and

experiences. The Living Library is being held at Trinity United Church in Huntsville at 6PM.

A Pride Church Service will be held on Sunday July 20th at Trinity United Church in

Gravenhurst

FLAG RAISINGS

All municipalities in Muskoka will be raising the Progress Pride flag on Monday July 21st,

including the first Pride flag raising at the District of Muskoka office on Pine Street at 12:30PM. Members of te public are encouraged to join us for ceremonies at their local municipality office to celebrate the annual flag raising.

DRAG SHOWS

Muskoka Drag Royalty is hosting 4 events this year:

• Friday July 18 – Sawdust City Brewery in Gravenhurst at 8PM

• Saturday July 19 – At The Lake in Georgian Bay Township at 3:30PM

• Friday July 25 – Drag Bingo at Henrietta’s Pine Bakery in Huntsville at 5PM

• Saturday July 26 – Drag Brunch at The Griffin Pub in Bracebridge at 11AM

LIVE MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Muskoka Pride is hosting 2 productions in partnership with TimberBeast Productions. On

Sunday, July 20th Trinity United Church in Gravenhurst plays host to “The Story Goes On”.

Pianist Thomas Buckley and Autumn Smith will perform an afternoon of song and story that

serves as both an act of remembrance and a celebration of hope. Pay What You Can at the

door. Starts at 2PM

On Wednesday, July 23rd Bracebridge Hall will host “Sing Out Louise: The Best of

Broadway…Backwards” Featuring Thomas Buckley, Nicole Cutting-MacLean, Thomoas

Founier, and Autumn Smith. Get ready for an evening of mismatched merriment and luscious libations as we turn Broadway upside down and backwards! Pay What You Can at the door. Show starts at 7:30PM

FAMILY EVENTS

Muskoka Pride has taken great care to ensure that many events are geared to the entire family. Many families participate to show their allyship with the community, to support their 2SLGBTQ+ family members, and as an opportunity for their families to experience their first Pride Festival.

The annual Six Mile Lake Boat Pride Parade will take place on Saturday July 20th on 6 Mile

Lake in Georgian Bay Township starting at 1PM, followed by a Drag Show at 4PM.

A free swim will be hosted at the Huntsville Pool on Monday July 21 at 6:30PM. The All Bodies Swim – A Splash of Pride event celebrates body diversity, gender inclusivity, and the joy of being yourself in a safe and affirming space. This On Tuesday July 2nd the 13th annual Muskoka Pride Mini-Golf Tournament will be held at Northern Escapades Mini Putt. Families and individuals can golf for a special rate between 12PM – 2PM and try for their chance at the trophy.

The Gravenhurst Public Library hosts a Rainbow Storytime on Wednesday July 23rd at 4PM. It is a drop-in event open to all ages. Children will be making a streamer craft and have guest readers from Muskoka Pride.

On Friday July 25th a Pride Paddle will be happening along the Muskoka River, starting from

Kelvin Grove Park at 1PM. Saturday, July 26th will see the return of Pooch Pride a the 3 Amigos Dog Park in Bracebridge at 2PM.

FESTIVAL AND PARADE

Muskoka Pride Week will finish off with the annual Pride Festival in Memorial Park on Sunday July 27th from 11AM – 3PM. Featuring vendors, live music, and activities for the family. We will be featuring performances from two groups: Broadtree and Peanut Butter and the Jams.

The annual Pride Parade will take place at 12:30PM on Manitoba Street. Once again, the

parade will be starting at Memorial Park and going through downtown Bracebridge.

Everyone, no matter how you identify, is welcome to attend Muskoka Pride events.

Muskoka Pride receives funding from the Government of Canada through the Local Festivals –

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage grant.

We would like to thank our Silver Sponsors: The Town of Bracebridge through the Event

Tourism grant, TD Ready Commitment, McMaster’s Fine Foods of Muskoka, and the

Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association. We would also like to

acknowledge our Bronze Sponsors: Stevens’ Your Independent Grocer and Lake of

Bays Brewery.

To see a full schedule of events go to www.muskokapride.com or click “Events” on

the Muskoka Pride Facebook Page.