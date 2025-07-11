Local Group Raises $7,450 For MiND-AID Muskoka

Kicking off their second year as a group, Muskoka 100 People Who Care raised $7,450 for MiND-AID Muskoka in a meeting on June 18.

The meeting was the third fundraising gathering for the group, which formed early last year. They meet twice annually to raise money for local charities, along with supporting the Muskoka Shoebox Project in between events. About 70 people came together at the Patterson Kaye Resort in Bracebridge on the 18th. Representatives from Muskoka Victim Services, YWCA Muskoka and MiND-AID Muskoka presented about their charities. Attendees voted for MiND-AID, a cost-free service that helps young people find mental health support, as the recipient for this round of funding.

“It definitely helps children and young adults, which is a big need right now,” said Marion Mochrie, one of four organizers for Muskoka 100 People Who Care. “They also have a van that goes around to different locations, and this hopefully will help this van to connect with more people.”

Mochrie and fellow organizers Aly Brown and Gillian Sifft presented the money to MiND-AID on June 26. Sometimes their donations feel like too little, Mochrie said, but it feels good knowing that the charities have more resources to work with than the day before. In 2024, the group donated $10,840 to Andy’s House hospice in Port Carling and $7,260 to Food4Kids Muskoka.

Mochrie said they hope to grow the event to 100 or more supporters. They use social media, email lists, and flyers at post offices, stores and libraries to spread the word about their efforts. As great as it is to hear from local charities during each round of fundraising, it also highlights the immense need in Muskoka.

“There’s a lot that could be done in the community to help all the charities,” she said. “There’s not just these three. There’s a lot of charities out there that are in need of help right now.”

The organizers are grateful to the people who come out and contribute, and they hope to someday expand their meeting schedule to four times a year. For now, they’re trying to capitalize on the seasonal and year-round residents by hosting two meetings in the summer.

Their next meeting will be on Aug. 25 at Windermere Golf and Country Club. About a month before the meeting, organizers will send out an email seeking charity nominations for the event. They’re also getting a head start on their contributions for the Muskoka Shoebox Project as they prepare for their next fundraising event.

The project puts together gift boxes for local women impacted by homelessness and poverty. Last year, Muskoka 100 People Who Care donated over 160 shoeboxes alongside a slew of individual products after hosting a Shoebox Raiser on Nov. 3. They started gathering empty shoeboxes at the June 18 meeting to kickstart progress for this year.

“We plan on doing another [Shoebox Raiser] late November, early December,” Mochrie said. “Last year, we had more product than we had shoeboxes, so we’d like to get that going earlier.”

Mariko Fletcher, program manager and navigator at MiND-AID Muskoka, said groups like Muskoka 100 People Who Care are immensely helpful to local charities. It can be hard for non-profits, especially small grassroots organizations, to find avenues of support. They don’t always know if they’ll get what they need to continue offering services, so efforts like this that provide donations on a regular basis have a huge impact.

“It can be hard, and we want to make sure that our youth are getting served and making sure that their wellness is taken care of,” Fletcher said. “It was just really great to be there with all the other nominations that were there, and to connect with them as well, because they also have great programs.”

The meeting was MiND-AID’s second time presenting with 100 People Who Care. Fletcher said they were surprised to be nominated again, and it was even more amazing to be chosen for the funding. It’s a weight off their staff’s shoulders to receive the donation.

MiND-AID aims to be the “first door” for people who need to access mental wellness services. Finding the right resources can be a challenge, especially if a person is struggling with their mental health, Fletcher said. The organization helps connect locals to therapy, social services, addiction support and more.

“We service anyone who’s under the age of 30 and their families, making sure that they get those right supports,” she said. “We just listen to every part of what’s going on in their life to better understand and to help direct them more in a streamlined approach, so that way you’re not bouncing around from place to place.”

The MiND-AID team is currently revamping their website, so they’ll have a schedule posted for their Mobile Hub in the near future. The hub, which is their On The Road To Youth Wellness van, travels around Muskoka to host free drop-in activities and programs. Whether there’s an official schedule or not, the staff is still delivering services in the community, so anyone in need of help is encouraged to reach out.

Locals who are interested in getting involved are also welcome to get in contact. Fletcher said MiND-AID is still working to grow their organization, so they’re open to volunteers and outside fundraising efforts. Whether it’s from their donation link on Canada Helps or through groups like 100 People Who Care, the money goes straight to helping Muskoka residents.

“Generally, when we have funds like that come through, it goes directly to client support,” Fletcher said. “Whether that be making sure we’re providing necessities as we’re out and about, or maybe it’s the therapy dollars, we do try to make sure that those pockets of money go directly to those who are going to be impacted.”

Going forward, Fletcher is excited to see what other charities are nominated for fundraising through Muskoka 100 People Who Care. It’s a great opportunity, not just for funding, but also to help the community better understand the supports and services available to them in Muskoka. She and her fellow team members are busy with their work at MiND-AID, but she hopes they’ll be able to participate in future meetings.

“I really do enjoy going and just connecting with our community,” she said. “It’s really good to support other non-profits in the area as well, so I hope I could attend one day and be able to support other non-profits that are doing such great work in our community.”