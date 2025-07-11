Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision On Highway 11 in Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst this afternoon.

On Friday, July 11, 2025, at 3:15 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and the Gravenhurst Fire Department responded to a collision that occurred on Highway 11 North, just north of Muskoka Road 169 in Gravenhurst involving a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old man from Niagara-on-the-Lake, was ejected and unfortunately did not survive the collision.

Highway 11 North between Muskoka Road 169 and Pinedale Road is closed to allow the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team to assist with the ongoing investigation. The closure is expected to be in place for several hours.

Anyone with information, such as dash camera footage, is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.