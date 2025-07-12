More Advanced Care, Closer to Home: RVH and U of T Expand Partnership to Enhance Training For Family Doctors

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and the University of Toronto’s Department of Family and Community Medicine (DFCM) are proud to announce an expanded partnership that brings two advanced emergency medicine training programs for family physicians to Barrie.

The partnership includes the Certificate of Added Competence in Emergency Medicine (Enhanced Skills Program: Emergency Medicine) and the Supplemental Emergency Medicine Experience (SEME) fellowship. Both programs are designed to strengthen emergency care while helping to grow the healthcare workforce across Simcoe Muskoka and throughout the province.

“RVH is honoured to expand our role as a teaching and training site for the University of Toronto,” said Dr. Jeffrey Tyberg, Chief of Staff and Vice President, Academic and Medical Affairs. “These programs are a win-win for our patients and our region. They help build a strong pipeline of highly skilled, confident and compassionate healthcare professionals, while supporting the continued growth of those already in practice.”

The one-year Enhanced Skills Program at RVH will train two family physicians per year in high-quality emergency care. Learners gain hands-on experience through clinical rotations, procedural training and supervised emergency department shifts across a variety of settings, including general and paediatric emergency medicine, trauma care and Emergency Department (ED) ultrasound. They also rotate through other specialty areas such as orthopaedics, plastics, intensive care, cardiac care and anaesthesia. The program is open to physicians who have completed a two-year family medicine residency.

SEME, a full-time, three-month clinical immersion, provides practical and relevant training tailored for physicians practicing comprehensive family medicine in smaller and rural communities. It’s a unique opportunity to enhance emergency medicine skills in a focused and supportive environment. The program, which starts in September, will host six physicians annually.

RVH is uniquely positioned to offer a rich, real-world training environment. With more than 94,000 visits annually, its ED exposes learners to a wide spectrum of high-acuity cases from minor concerns to critical injuries. As a Level III trauma centre serving both urban and rural communities, RVH offers valuable insight into the complexities of regional care delivery. Learners may also gain experience at partner hospitals, including Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland and Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, through RVH’s strong regional partnerships.

“This expanded training and enhanced partnership with U of T are key steps forward in our Vitally You strategic plan as we work toward becoming an Academic Health Sciences Centre — one that champions advanced learning and delivers world-class care, close to home,” said Tyberg.

The announcement builds on a long-standing partnership between RVH and the University of Toronto, including the Family Medicine Teaching Unit (FMTU), which has trained more than 120 family medicine residents since its launch in 2009 — many of whom now practice in the region.

“We’re thrilled to strengthen our partnership with RVH through these programs that support family physicians in expanding their emergency medicine skills,” said Dr. Shirley Lee, Vice-Chair Education at U of T’s DFCM. “Training in a dynamic and growing regional health centre like RVH offers learners rich clinical experiences and the chance to make a real impact in the communities they serve.”

“This collaboration not only advances our educational mission and physician development, but it also supports the health and well-being of patients in Barrie, Simcoe Muskoka and beyond,” added Dr. Stuart Murdoch, Postgraduate Education Program Director, DFCM.

In addition to the emergency medicine programs, RVH is also launching a Hospital Pharmacy Residency this month in partnership with the University of Toronto. This year-long program is designed to prepare pharmacists for practice in institutional or ambulatory care settings.

Together, both organizations are committed to growing a strong, innovative and adaptable healthcare workforce that supports patients and families when and where it’s needed most.