Live Music Takes Centre Stage On Orillia’s Waterfront This Summer

Concert series to showcase everything from big band classics to rock, country, folk and family entertainment

The City of Orillia’s Music in the Park returns this summer, bringing 13 free concerts to the Rotary Aqua Theatre at Couchiching Beach Park through the Sunday Evening Band Concert Series and Lakeside Live Concert Series. Running from June through August, audiences will experience a variety of musical genres, family-friendly programming, and more along the shores of Lake Couchiching.

“Music in the Park is one of Orillia’s most cherished summer traditions, bringing people together to enjoy great music in a beautiful waterfront setting,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Whether you’re attending a long-standing Sunday Evening Band Concert or discovering a new favourite artist at Lakeside Live, these free events help create memorable summer experiences for residents and visitors alike.”

Sunday Evening Band Concert Series

The Sunday Evening Band Concert Series returns for another season of community band performances, with a new twist to celebrate different eras of music. This year’s series features:

A different musical decade theme each week with music spanning from the Roaring Twenties to the 1970s.

A finale celebrating favourite movie soundtracks.

Concertgoers are encouraged to dress up for each featured era.

Concerts take place throughout the summer on Sundays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. beginning June 28.

Lakeside Live Concert Series Presented by Rotary Club of Orillia

The Lakeside Live Concert Series builds on the momentum of last year’s Music & Makers pilot program with a renewed focus on accessible live music for all. This year’s series includes:

Performances spanning rock, country, pop, funk, indie, and folk.

A youth showcase presented by the Orillia Youth Centre.

A new family-focused kiddie concert.

Lawn games at every event.

Food trucks on select evenings.

Concerts take place throughout the summer on Saturdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. beginning July 11.

“We’re excited to welcome back residents and visitors for another season of Music in the Park,” said Allie Bradford, Culture Coordinator. “This year’s Sunday Evening Band Concerts will take audiences on a musical journey starting with the 1920s and progressing to the 1970s, with attendees encouraged to dress for the featured era each week. On Saturday nights, Lakeside Live will showcase a diverse lineup of contemporary performers, along with lawn games and family-friendly activities, creating a vibrant waterfront experience all summer long.”

Sponsorship opportunities

Community support continues to play a key role in keeping Music in the Park free and accessible. Local businesses and organizations interested in supporting this signature summer event are encouraged to contact Allie Bradford, Culture Coordinator, at 705-325-4530 or abradford@orillia.ca for sponsorship information.

All concerts are free to attend. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of live music by the waterfront. In the event of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be posted on the City’s social media channels. Concert schedules, artist information, sponsorship details, and donation information are available at orillia.ca/musicinthepark.