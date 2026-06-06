New Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Planning Advances To Next Stage

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is marking two significant milestones today in its progress toward building a new hospital with the installation of an Ontario Builds sign at the preferred site and confirmation from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ontario Health (OH) that the project has advanced to the next stage of capital planning.

“As a part of our $64 billion plan to get shovels in the ground for over 50 hospital projects across the province, our government is proud to support the development of a new, state-of-the-art Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, who was in attendance at the sign unveiling.

“Today’s announcement brings us closer to delivering enhanced patient capacity, world-class modern healthcare infrastructure, and expanded access to critical care services and inpatient beds, to meet the healthcare needs of Orillia and Simcoe County.”

The Ontario Builds sign, now installed along University Avenue, stands in front of a 25-acre parcel of land owned by Lakehead University that has been identified as the preferred location for the new hospital. The sign recognizes the Province of Ontario’s $3 million planning grant announced by Premier Doug Ford on May 23, 2025.

“The unveiling of the sign marks another exciting milestone in bringing this transformational project to life,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response, and Simcoe North MPP.

“Following our government’s commitment to support planning for a new hospital, today’s announcement reflects the strong collaboration between OSMH, Lakehead University, and our community. This new hospital will help ensure families across Orillia and the surrounding region have access to modern, high-quality health care for generations to come. I am proud to continue working alongside our partners as we move this important project forward.”

In addition to the sign, OSMH announced it has received formal confirmation from the Ministry of Health and Ontario Health that the project has successfully advanced from Stage 1.2 (Proposal Development) to Stage 1.3 (Functional Program) within the province’s capital planning process. Advancement to Stage 1.3 represents a significant step forward and enables more detailed and advanced planning work, including the development of functional space requirements, project scope, and early design elements that will physically shape the new hospital.

“Reaching Stage 1.3 represents a major milestone in our redevelopment journey and reflects the strength of our planning work to date,” said Tom Roberts, OSMH Interim President and CEO. “With this approval, we move decisively into planning for a greenfield, new hospital co-located at the Lakehead University Orillia campus.”

The Chair of the OSMH Board of Directors, Lawrence Pietras said, “Today’s milestones reflect not only meaningful progress, but a shared commitment to the future of health care in our region. As a Board, we are focused on ensuring this new hospital is thoughtfully planned, financially responsible, and built to meet the needs of the communities we serve for decades to come. The support of our provincial and community partners gives us confidence that we are on the right path.”

The new hospital project remains in the planning phase, with ongoing collaboration involving the Province of Ontario, Lakehead University, healthcare partners, the City of Orillia, and the broader community.