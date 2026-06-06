Canadian Tire Gravenhurst Partners With Hospice Muskoka To Grow Compassion Across Our Community

Hospice Muskoka is excited to announce a special fundraising partnership with Canadian Tire Gravenhurst that will help provide compassionate care and support to families throughout Muskoka.

Beginning June 5, while quantities last, shoppers can support Hospice Muskoka simply by purchasing one of the specially marked planters available at Canadian Tire Gravenhurst. Look for the Hospice Muskoka sticker on participating planters—100% of the proceeds from those planters will be donated directly to Hospice Muskoka – Andy’s House.

Every planter purchased helps ensure that vital hospice, palliative care, caregiver support, and grief services remain available free of charge to local families throughout Muskoka.

Hospice Muskoka’s annual operating budget is approximately $3 million, with the Ontario Government providing about 45% of funding. The remaining $1.5 million must be raised each year through community support and fundraising initiatives to ensure these essential programs and services continue to be available to everyone who needs them.

In addition to residential hospice care, Hospice Muskoka operates Andy’s House at Home, a program funded entirely through donations. This innovative service provides in-home palliative care, caregiver support, grief counselling, and 24/7 assistance at no cost to families. In just the first six months of operation, the program supported 105 clients, helping vulnerable individuals remain at home, reducing visits to emergency departments, and saving local hospitals more than $2 million in healthcare costs.

“Hospice care is about ensuring no one walks their journey alone,” said Jody Somerville, Development & Communications Manager, Hospice Muskoka – Andy’s House. “We are incredibly grateful to Kevin and Natalie Smith and the entire team at Canadian Tire Gravenhurst for their generosity and commitment to our community. Every planter purchased helps provide comfort, dignity, and support to local families when they need it most. Together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbours.”

Kevin and Natalie Smith, owners of Canadian Tire Gravenhurst, are proud to support the organization and its mission.

“We have been truly touched by the outstanding care Hospice Muskoka – Andy’s House provides in our community,” said Kevin and Natalie Smith. “The compassion they show to those facing life-limiting illnesses is truly remarkable and something we have witnessed firsthand. We are honoured to support Hospice Muskoka and encourage our community to join us in making a difference through this fundraiser.”

Every planter purchased represents more than just beautiful flowers—it represents comfort for families, support for caregivers, compassionate care for individuals facing end-of-life journeys and hope for those navigating grief and loss.

Community members are encouraged to visit Canadian Tire Gravenhurst beginning June 5 and look for the Hospice Muskoka sticker on participating planters. Quantities are limited, and every purchase helps ensure compassionate care remains available to Muskoka families when they need it most.

Hospice Muskoka extends its heartfelt gratitude to Kevin and Natalie Smith, the team at Canadian Tire Gravenhurst, and every community member who chooses to support this initiative.

Together, every bloom truly brings comfort.