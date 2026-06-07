YMCA Of Simcoe/Muskoka Opens Its Doors For Free Community Days In June

Everyone is Welcome to Try the Y for Free, Every Saturday this June

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is delighted to welcome the community back for free Community Days this June, made possible by the generous support of the ParticipACTION Community Challenge grant. Every Saturday throughout the month, all five YMCA Health, Fitne ss, and Aquatics centr es in Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, and Wasaga Beac h, will open their doors to everyone, free of charge .

Community Days are about more than fitness; they aim to improve the community’s physical and mental well-being. By offering free day passes to people of every age and ability, the Y hopes to help neighbours feel stronge r, more connected, and healthie r. From group classes and open swims to individual fitness, there’s something for everyon e to

enjoy. Whether you’re already familiar with the YMCA or are visiting for the first time,

these passes provide a wonderful opportunity to explore what the Y has to offer .

“We are deeply grateful to ParticipACTION for this generous grant, which allows us to host

Community Days and help remove financial barriers to health and wellness,” said Jill

Tettmann, President & CEO of the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka. “At the YMCA, we believ e

everyone deserves the chance to grow and thrive — physically, emotionally, and socially.

These free passes reflect our commitment to creating inclusive, supportive spaces where

every member of the community can shine. ”

Community Days are part of the YMCA’s ongoing mission to strengthen communities and

promote healthy, active lifestyles. Visitors to the YMCA during the month

of June can participate in a variety of activities tailored for individuals, families, and

groups . For local program schedules , visit www.ymcaofsimcoemus koka.ca/schedule s.

Getting started is easy. Residents can drop by their local YMCA in Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, or Wasaga Beach on Saturday, June 6, 13, 20, or 27. You can also grab your free day pass online at www.YMCAOnlinePortal.c a — no code required.

To learn more about ParticipACTION’s Community Challenge,

visit www.participaction.com/programs/community-challeng e. To discover more about

YMCA services and programs, please visit www.ymcaofsimcoemuskoka.c a.