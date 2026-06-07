Planning Sessions To Boost Gravenhurst’s Visitor Economy A Success

n June 4, 2026, Explorers’ Edge, the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce, and Tourism Gravenhurst hosted stakeholder sessions at Taboo Resort as part of the Experience-Led Tourism Partnership.

The sessions brought together local tourism operators, accommodators, community partners, municipal representatives, and business leaders to explore how Gravenhurst can build stronger bookable experiences, increase visitor spending, support shoulder-season growth, and create new opportunities for collaboration.

Across the sessions, participants shared real-time feedback through Slido, helping identify what local businesses need most, where the greatest tourism opportunities exist, and how this partnership can best support Gravenhurst’s visitor economy.

What We Heard

The response was clear, positive, and action-oriented. Participants expressed strong interest in joining bookable travel packages, receiving ready-to-use marketing tools, accessing better visitor data, and building stronger connections with other businesses.

Key themes included:

Strong interest in bookable Gravenhurst travel packages

A desire for visitor data, insights, and measurable tourism impact

A need for ready-to-go social media content and digital marketing tools

Support for shoulder-season visitation, event-based travel, and longer overnight stays

Interest in business introductions, package examples, and co-creation support

Positive feedback on the open, transparent, and collaborative approach

This feedback confirms that Gravenhurst businesses are not only interested in participating — they are looking for practical tools, clear communication, and support to help move ideas into market-ready visitor experiences.

Presentation Deck

A copy of the presentation deck and session reports have been included below for stakeholders who would like to review the full tourism program overview, including the Explorers’ Edge travel agency model, the Gravenhurst partnership framework, the research approach, and the Well Known Marketing + Advertising workplan.

FlixBus in Muskoka and Ontario’s Great Canadian Wilderness

Explorers’ Edge is also pleased to share information about the arrival of FlixBus service in Muskoka and Ontario’s Great Canadian Wilderness. This new transportation connection creates an important opportunity to support visitor movement, package development, itinerary planning, and more accessible travel into the region.

Learn more about FlixBus service here: https://explorersedge.ca/flixbus/

Read the Explorers’ Edge press release here: https://explorersedge.ca/news/explorers-edge-welcomes-flixbus-to-muskoka-and-ontarios-great-canadian-wilderness/

Business Confidence Index Survey

We are asking Gravenhurst businesses and tourism stakeholders to complete the Business Confidence Index survey. Your input helps us better understand the current business climate, operator needs, workforce pressures, visitor trends, and areas where additional support may be required.

Complete the Business Confidence Index Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2LGMMCX

Tour Operator Information Survey

If your business is interested in being considered for future travel packages, bookable experiences, itineraries, or tourism partnership opportunities, please complete the Tour Operator Information Survey.

This survey helps Explorers’ Edge understand your business, your visitor experience, your capacity, your pricing structure, and how you may fit into future package development.

Complete the Tour Operator Information Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZD7Z9ZY

Stay Connected

Stay connected with Gravenhurst tourism updates. In partnership with the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce, Explorers’ Edge will be sharing program information, partner opportunities, and Tourism Tip Tuesday notifications by text message.

Text Gravenhurst to 705-300-8894

This will ensure you stay connected as the Gravenhurst tourism partnership moves from engagement and planning into implementation.

What Happens Next

Explorers’ Edge and its partners will continue following up with interested businesses, developing digital asset kits and social media templates, supporting operator introductions, and moving toward the launch of initial Gravenhurst travel packages.

This work is about building tourism with the community, not for the community. By combining local business participation, visitor research, strategic marketing, transportation connections, and bookable travel experiences, Explorers’ Edge, the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce, and Tourism Gravenhurst are working together to position Gravenhurst as a stronger, more connected, and more competitive destination within the Great Canadian Wilderness, the province and the country.