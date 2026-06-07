King William Street Reconstruction Update: Two-Way Traffic To Be Maintained During Construction 

The District of Muskoka has revised its traffic management plan for the King William Street reconstruction project and will maintain one northbound lane and one southbound lane through the construction area while work progresses.

The original plan called for King William Street to operate as one-way southbound traffic only between Scott Street and Highway 60. Following discussions with local businesses, the District worked with the contractor to review the traffic management plan and identify a solution that would maintain two-way access through the construction zone.

To support this revised approach, additional traffic control measures will be implemented, including temporary signal modifications, additional traffic control staff, and specialized traffic control equipment.

What to Expect

One northbound lane and one southbound lane will be maintained through the construction area.

Lane closures are anticipated to begin this week once traffic control measures are finalized.

Access to all businesses will be maintained throughout construction.

Significant traffic delays and congestion are expected in both directions during contractor hours, particularly Monday through Thursday

Traffic conditions are expected to improve during evenings and weekends when construction activities are reduced or paused.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes where possible.

The District and its contractor will continue to monitor traffic conditions and project operations throughout construction and make adjustments where practical and appropriate.

The District appreciates the feedback received from local businesses and remains committed to working collaboratively with the community throughout construction.

To stay informed and view detour details, please continue to visit: www.engagemuskoka.ca/king-william